Mostly sunny and warm, tonight will be mostly clear but mild

A sunny sky, with a high near 78 degrees is set in store for today, according to the National weather Service in Wilmington.
Tranquil weather conditions are here to stay with no rain in sight and a calm breeze. Expect mostly clear conditions overnight, with temperatures dripping down into the lower 50s.
Temperatures will quickly trend back above normal early to middle of this week, with dry conditions expected for the foreseeable future, the NWS said.
Monday will be bright sunshine and warm with 81 degree temperatures. Overnight, it’ll be mostly clear but mild with a low around 55 degrees.
More sunny days are ahead with Tuesday along with a high of 84 degrees. By Tuesday night, skies will be mostly clear with a overnight low of 55 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. The nighttime will be mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.
Above normal temperatures and abundant sunshine are expected through most of next week, with only a slight cooldown possible late week into next weekend, according to NWS.
The remainder of the week will bring even more sunshine and warm conditions.
