Mostly sunny and very warm today, mostly clear skies tonight

High pressure will continue to extend across the region through Monday.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 88 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low around 67 degrees.

Monday brings sunshine and much hotter temperatures in the mid-90s, while mostly cloudy skies occur overnight with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. The low will fall around 72 degrees.

Tuesday involves a mostly overcast day with a chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and rain showers. Temperatures will rise around 87 degrees during the day, while falling to 69 degrees over a mostly cloudy overnight.

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl will get drawn into the region towards the middle of the week bringing increased rain chances, according to the NWS.

Wednesday will bring a chance of rain showers with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it’ll be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers before 8 p.m. The low will fall around 68 degrees.

