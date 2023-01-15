springfield-news-sun logo
Mostly sunny and somewhat mild today; moderate conditions for MLK Day

By , Staff Writer
40 minutes ago

The day before Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be mostly sunny and somewhat mild, with a high near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain in the afternoon. The overall high will involve an above normal temperature of 48 degrees.

Rain strikes overnight with precipitation amounting between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. The low will be mild overnight, with temperatures falling in the lower 40s.

A mostly cloudy day is set in store in for Tuesday. The day involves unseasonably moderate conditions and a high of 55 degrees. Temperatures will drop overnight, falling around 39 degrees.

Tuesday night will also be mostly cloudy.

A mostly overcast day hits Wednesday, with mild temperatures yet again. The high of the day will be near 48 degrees and the overnight low will be 39 degrees.

Wednesday night will involve mostly cloudy skies. A chance of rain is possible after 1 a.m.

Thursday sees widespread precipitation, with the rest of week involving mild temperatures.

