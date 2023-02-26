Mostly sunny and mild today, very gusty winds on Monday

A mostly sunny sky stretches across the horizon, with mild conditions throughout today.
An increase in clouds from the south will occur this afternoon. Highs will be around 57 degrees and the lows will be around 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, rain showers will commence after 1 a.m.
Monday involves rain showers with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. It’ll be very windy, with winds ranging from 14 to 19 mph to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Isolated gusts of wind could gust as high as 49 mph, the NWS said.
Damaging winds is the primary threat but there is the potential for a tornado, according to the NWS.
The high of the day will hit 66 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 40 degrees.
By Monday night, it will be mostly cloudy and very breezy. A slight chance of precipitation and thunderstorm could occur, too.
Tuesday sees dry conditions and partly sunny skies for the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s and lows will be in the upper 30s. Clear skies are on the forecast for Tuesday night as well.
Wednesday brings plentiful of sunshine but a 50% chance of precipitation is possible after 1 p.m.
Highs will be near 70 during the day, with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s overnight.
A 50% chance of rain showers may strike Wednesday night but will otherwise be mostly cloudy.
Moderate temps and partly sunny skies will be seen Thursday.
