Mostly overcast with slight chance of rain today, scattered precipitation and flurries this week

Temperatures will rise to 45 degrees and drop into the lower 30s tonight. Otherwise, expect increasing clouds throughout the night with a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m.

Rain and snow showers will mix together Tuesday morning before tapering off into rain after 10 a.m. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. Highs will be around 43 degrees.

Tuesday night is set to be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain before 1 a.m. The low will fall around 32 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with scattered flurries possible before 1 p.m. The high of the day will be near 40 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 30 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 51 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with a low of 40 degrees.