Mostly cloudy with highs in upper 30s today; Dry weather with moderate temps this week

There will be little if any recovery in temperatures during the day from morning lows, NWS said.

“Quiet weather is expected across the Ohio Valley Monday through Friday thanks to a couple areas of high pressure moving across the region,” the NWS added.

Monday brings mostly sunshine with a high of 39 degrees. Overnight, expect mostly clear conditions with cold temperatures. The low will fall around 25 degrees.

The first area of high pressure builds in from the southwest on Monday as well before the next flow brings in warmer air Tuesday, according to the NWS.

The NWS said the next cold front will push in on Tuesday night which will bring increased cloud coverage ahead of the second area of high pressure expected Wednesday.

Tuesday will be sunny and much warmer than it has been with highs reaching near 48. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy but cold with temperatures falling around 26 degrees.

On Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 42 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and cold with a low of 23 degrees.

The next chance for rain arrives this weekend.