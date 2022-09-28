Mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds, cool temperatures today

springfield-news-sun logo
It will begin mostly cloudy today, though clouds will gradually decrease through the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It will be cool, with a high around 64 degrees.

Overnight it will be mostly clear with a low around 44 degrees.

Temperatures will rise a little more during the day on Thursday, with a high around 67 degrees, though lows will still be around the same level at about 43 degrees. It will be mostly clear during the day and overnight.

Friday will be mostly clear during the day, with clouds gradually increasing on Friday night. Temperatures will rise a little further to a high around 71 degrees and lows around 49 degrees.

Daniel Susco

