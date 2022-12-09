springfield-news-sun logo
X

Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain chances today, tomorrow

Weather
By
35 minutes ago

Today will be mostly cloudy and a few degrees warmer than normal, with a chance of rain this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

Rain chances will taper off in the late evening, and overnight it will be cloudy with low temperatures around 39 degrees.

The forecast for Saturday is similar to today, with cloudy skies, a high around 50 degrees and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Rain chances are expected to rise slightly after night falls, but will gradually fall again after midnight, trailing off before dawn on Sunday.

Lows will again be around 39 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high around 48 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a low around 33 degrees.

In Other News
1
Chance of light showers today, through the end of the week
2
Cloudy, mild today; Chance for rain returns tomorrow
3
Showers, widespread fog likely tonight
4
Mild to moderate temps today; Rain likely all week
5
Decreasing clouds leads to sunshine today; a chance of rain this week

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top