Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain chances today, tomorrow

Today will be mostly cloudy and a few degrees warmer than normal, with a chance of rain this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 50 degrees.
Rain chances will taper off in the late evening, and overnight it will be cloudy with low temperatures around 39 degrees.
The forecast for Saturday is similar to today, with cloudy skies, a high around 50 degrees and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Rain chances are expected to rise slightly after night falls, but will gradually fall again after midnight, trailing off before dawn on Sunday.
Lows will again be around 39 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high around 48 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a low around 33 degrees.
