springfield-news-sun logo
X

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain today; warm temperatures early this week

Weather
By , Staff Writer
25 minutes ago

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool with a low of 56 degrees.

Tuesday involves a mostly cloudy day with a chance of rain after 2 pm. Additional precipitation will likely occur after 8 p.m. The high will be in the mid-70′s and the lows will be in the mid-50′s.

Wednesday sees a mostly cloudy day with a chance of rain before 8 a.m. The high temperature will be near 60 degrees. Despite the chance of rainy conditions, it’ll be mostly cloudy.

The overnight may be partly cloudy but dryer compared to the wetter conditions during the day. The low will fall around 40 degrees.

Thursday is sunny and bright with cooler conditions. The high of the day will be 61 degrees. Thursday’s overnight will be partly cloudy with lows falling in the mid-40′s.

Friday will be partly sunny and cool with a high near 65.

In Other News
1
Sunny with a light breeze; considerably warm temperatures today
2
Mostly sunny, warm through weekend
3
Mostly sunny, breezy today; Warm temperatures expected over weekend
4
Increased fire danger this afternoon; Higher temps this weekend
5
Freezing temps overnight, but warmer weather on its way

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top