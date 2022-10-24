Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain today; warm temperatures early this week

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool with a low of 56 degrees.
Tuesday involves a mostly cloudy day with a chance of rain after 2 pm. Additional precipitation will likely occur after 8 p.m. The high will be in the mid-70′s and the lows will be in the mid-50′s.
Wednesday sees a mostly cloudy day with a chance of rain before 8 a.m. The high temperature will be near 60 degrees. Despite the chance of rainy conditions, it’ll be mostly cloudy.
The overnight may be partly cloudy but dryer compared to the wetter conditions during the day. The low will fall around 40 degrees.
Thursday is sunny and bright with cooler conditions. The high of the day will be 61 degrees. Thursday’s overnight will be partly cloudy with lows falling in the mid-40′s.
Friday will be partly sunny and cool with a high near 65.
