Mostly cloudy this morning, above average temps today and this week

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible Wednesday morning, NWS said. Overall, Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and relatively warm-like.

The high of the day will hit 68 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 52 degrees.

Wednesday night has a chance of rain showers but will be mostly cloudy.

Thursday arrives with wet and warmish conditions as rain showers will be expected all day. Despite the 70% chance of precipitation, skies will be mostly cloudy.

It will be breezy with a high near 65 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of rain later on. It’ll be breezy and cold, with the low falling into the upper 20s.

Colder temperatures return Friday.