Mostly cloudy this morning, above average temps today and this week

Above average temperatures and rain are on the forecast for the week.
Today will start off mostly cloudy, before gradually clearing as the day goes on, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high of the day will be 53 degrees and the low will be around 30 degrees.
Overnight, conditions will be dry and mostly clear.
By Tuesday, temps will have increased slightly to the mid-50s with a partly sunny sky to go with it. It’ll likely be somewhat breezy in the morning with wind gusts ranging from 9 to 14 mph.
Wet conditions are expected overnight with a 50% chance of rain showers. The nighttime will be mostly cloudy despite the chance of precipitation and will also be breezy, with temperatures remaining in the 50s.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible Wednesday morning, NWS said. Overall, Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and relatively warm-like.
The high of the day will hit 68 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 52 degrees.
Wednesday night has a chance of rain showers but will be mostly cloudy.
Thursday arrives with wet and warmish conditions as rain showers will be expected all day. Despite the 70% chance of precipitation, skies will be mostly cloudy.
It will be breezy with a high near 65 degrees.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of rain later on. It’ll be breezy and cold, with the low falling into the upper 20s.
Colder temperatures return Friday.
