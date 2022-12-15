springfield-news-sun logo
Mostly cloudy, cool today; temperatures to fall through end of week

Weather
By
30 minutes ago

After a rainy, windy night, today will be mostly cloudy and cool, with a high near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be cold, mostly cloudy and blustery, with lows dropping to around 32 degrees.

Tomorrow, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures won’t rise much from overnight to a high around 39 degrees.

On Friday night, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping down below freezing to around 26 degrees. Light winds will make it feel like the teens outside, however.

Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy and cold, with highs only reaching up around freezing, or 32 degrees. However, breezy conditions will make it feel like the low to mid-20s during the day.

Overnight, winds will decrease as temperatures drop to a low around 22 degrees, although remaining light winds will make it feel like the teens outside.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

