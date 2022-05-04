BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners of local, state races and issues
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Mostly cloudy, cool today; Rain expected to return later this week

ajc.com

Weather
By
1 hour ago

After a stormy Tuesday, today will be mostly cloudy and cool, with a high around 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will decrease some tonight, but will rise again after midnight for mostly cloudy skies again on Thursday morning. Lows will fall to around 57 degrees overnight.

Thursday be a little warmer, with highs around 70 degrees and a slight chance of rain throughout the afternoon and evening.

Overnight, rain chances will continue to rise, joined by a chance of thunderstorms around midnight, until the early hours of Friday morning bring widespread showers with embedded storms.

Thursday night lows will be around 57 degrees.

Rain will continue throughout the day on Friday, with greater thunderstorm chances early in the morning and during the afternoon. Storm chances will gradually fall away overnight on Friday, but the NWS predicted showers are likely to continue through the night and into Saturday.

Temperatures will be warm, with highs around 70 degrees and lows around 55 degrees.

In Other News
1
Storms come to an end, cooler air arrives
2
Severe storms possible for Election Day; ‘tornado cannot be ruled out,’...
3
Clearer weather this afternoon; possible storms this week
4
Warm, rainy today; Thunderstorms to arrive in evening, overnight
5
Mostly cloudy, mild today; weekend rain to start tonight

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top