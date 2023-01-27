X
Dark Mode Toggle

Mostly cloudy, cold, breezy today with chance of rain this evening

Weather
By
1 hour ago

Today will be mostly cloudy, cold and breezy, with gusts as high as 33 mph in the afternoon and a high around 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be a chance of rain starting around sunset that will trail off again around midnight. Gusty winds will continue after dark, gradually decreasing after midnight. Lows will be around 33 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy and a little warmer, with highs near 45 degrees.

Overnight, there will be some light winds, with a chance of rain starting around midnight and continuing through the morning. Temperatures won’t fall much overnight, only dipping to around 40 degrees.

The chance of rain will continue Sunday morning, dipping to a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 43 degrees.

On Sunday night, though, temperatures will fall to around 32 degrees, bringing a slight chance of a rain and snow mix that will last throughout the night.

In Other News
1
Winter storm: Chance for rain, snow tonight; Icy roads possible tonight
2
Scattered snow showers today; Slick roads, sudden drops in visibility...
3
Few snow emergencies still in effect. What do the levels mean?
4
Winter storm could bring up to 7 inches of snow tonight, Wednesday
5
No snow emergencies remain in effect after Sunday storm

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top