Mostly cloudy and cold today; a chance of rain possible this week

Dry weather reigns on Tuesday which has a partly sunny sky and a high near 46 degrees. A chance of rain showers is possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Despite the possibility of rain, it’ll be cloudy and cold overnight with a low of 38 degrees.

Rain showers are a strong possibility on Wednesday into Thursday, NWS said. Colder and drier pattern will arrive by the end of next week, NWS continued.

Thursday has a chance of showers but otherwise will be mostly cloudy.