Mostly cloudy; a chance of rain showers possible later today

The work week begins with a small chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slighter chance of precipitation may occur as the day goes on.

Monday will involve mostly sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees. The overnight will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m.

The low overnight temperature involves 57 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 74 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, dry and cool with a low of 56 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and seasonably warm with a high of 80 degrees. The overnight will be mostly clear and cool with a low of 58 degrees.