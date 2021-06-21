More storms, high winds possible today; sunny skies to return tomorrow

Today, we will likely see more rain and thunderstorms in the morning, particularly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The skies will be mostly cloudy and the area will see high temperatures around 82 degrees. The day will be incredibly windy, with gusts reaching nearly 30 mph, the NWS said.

Overnight, the area may see more chances of showers and storms. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s. Wind speeds will reach between eight and 14 mph.