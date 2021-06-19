springfield-news-sun logo
X

More showers for today, Flash Flood Watch until noon

Storms move through the Miami Valley producing strong winds and lightning Friday, June 18, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Storms move through the Miami Valley producing strong winds and lightning Friday, June 18, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Weather | Updated 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Expect another round of showers and thunderstorms today to start the weekend.

Today’s high is expected to be near 86 degrees.

Some of the storms, which will mainly arrive before 2 p.m., could produce heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect through noon today, issued by the NWS. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are possible during some of the storms, with total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches possible in areas of repeat storms. People in the watch should keep an eye on the weather and be prepared should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning be issued. Avoid low-lying areas and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses. Do not drive through flooded roadways.

Showers and thunderstorms remain likely Saturday night, mainly between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. The overnight low will be around 67 degrees, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms into Sunday morning.

Father’s Day on Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 88 degrees and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Overnight lows will drop to around 72 degrees.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms to start the workweek, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The high will be near 86 degrees. Showers are likely Monday night, mainly before 8 p.m. Overnight, it will be much cooler with the low temperature around 56 degrees.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top