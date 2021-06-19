More showers for today, Flash Flood Watch until noon

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect through noon today, issued by the NWS. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are possible during some of the storms, with total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches possible in areas of repeat storms. People in the watch should keep an eye on the weather and be prepared should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning be issued. Avoid low-lying areas and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses. Do not drive through flooded roadways.

Showers and thunderstorms remain likely Saturday night, mainly between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. The overnight low will be around 67 degrees, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms into Sunday morning.