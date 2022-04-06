springfield-news-sun logo
More showers expected this afternoon, evening

Laketrica Graves and her daughter, Dareyall share an umbrella walking to CVS across Courthouse Square on a rainy Tuesday afternoon March 22, 2022, JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Weather
It will be another rainy day with showers expected this afternoon into the evening.

Showers will mainly be between noon and 5 p.m., with the afternoon high near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 41 degrees.

For Thursday there is a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise, the day will be most sunny but cooler with a high near 52 degrees.

A slight chance of showers persists before 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Friday. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees.

Showers are likely Friday, with possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy and even cooler with a high near 48 degrees. The showers are expected to end after sundown. Overnight it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.

The weekend will be dry but cool.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Saturday, with a high near 46 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 58 degrees.

