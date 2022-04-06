More showers expected this afternoon, evening

It will be another rainy day with showers expected this afternoon into the evening.
Showers will mainly be between noon and 5 p.m., with the afternoon high near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
[5:39 PM] Rain will end tonight as a low pressure system moves southeast of the area. This will allow for patchy dense fog to develop overnight. Wednesday afternoon calls for rain showers across the area with a chance of storms in our southeastern counties. pic.twitter.com/iMmqT1KTgo— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 5, 2022
Skies tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 41 degrees.
For Thursday there is a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise, the day will be most sunny but cooler with a high near 52 degrees.
A slight chance of showers persists before 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Friday. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees.
Showers are likely Friday, with possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy and even cooler with a high near 48 degrees. The showers are expected to end after sundown. Overnight it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.
The weekend will be dry but cool.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Saturday, with a high near 46 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 58 degrees.
