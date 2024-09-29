More rain showers and storms possible today, tonight

Expect more rain showers and thunderstorms overnight especially before 2 a.m., with more showers between 2 to 5 a.m. with additional showers afterwards. A thunderstorm could possibly roll in, too.

The lows will fall around 64 degrees.

On Monday, more rain showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. Highs will be near 77 degrees, while the lows will fall around 63 degrees.

Monday night will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., followed by more showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs around 78 degrees, with mostly overcast skies overnight as lows dip around 51 degrees.

Dry weather continues into Wednesday with seasonable conditions and mostly sunny skies. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear but cold as lows fall around 46 degrees.