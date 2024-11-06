Mild today with chance of rain this morning, evening

There will be a slight chance of rain throughout the night with mostly cloudy skies and lows around 48 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be cool as clouds continue to decrease under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be around 64 degrees.

It will be mostly clear and chill overnight, with lows around 41 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and cool, with highs around 65 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 43 degrees.