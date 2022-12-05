Mild to moderate temps today; rain is likely all week

Mostly cloudy coverage is expected for Wednesday, with a chance of rain before 1 p.m. The high of the day will be 55 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain later on into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will decrease somewhat by dropping back into the 40′s.

An airmass settling in Tuesday-Wednesday will be nullified by a warm front moving in Thursday throughout the day which could bring an opportunity for open rain showers, NWS said. Other than a possibility of plenty of rain, a mostly cloudy forecast with a high of 52 degrees will occur.

The overnight will be mostly cloudy too, with a chance of rain before 1 a.m. The low will be 40 degrees.

Friday sees a chance of rain before 1 p.m. and mild temperatures.