Widespread rain arrives today, then long colder stretch starting this weekend

The high temperature will make a 20-degree plunge Saturday compared to the day before. The Dayton area will top out around 43 degrees under partly sunny skies, according to the NWS. More clouds will move in overnight, which will have an early Sunday morning low around 28 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but still chilly with a high near 42 degrees, followed by an even colder overnight with a low around 24.

High temperatures are expected to hover in the low 40s for the early part of next week, with lows in the 20s.

The average high and low temperature for Nov. 11 in Dayton are 55 and 37.