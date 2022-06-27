Isolated showers; cooler temperatures before warm conditions return midweek

Sunny skies are expected for most of the week with accompanying warm temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Monday brings bright sunshine and dry conditions with highs hitting cooler strides in the upper 70′s, providing some relief among the incoming hotter temperatures for the week.
Mostly clear skies beckon overnight with lows reaching 54 degrees.
Vast sunshine is here to stay on Tuesday with highs hitting low 80′s. Overnight sees clear and isolated skies. The low of the night will be 57 degrees.
Wednesday will be bright and sunny. The high of the day will be 89 degrees.
Temperatures drop overnight with 63 degrees. Conditions will be clear and dry.
Thursday continues with the sunshine trend with highs reaching mid 90′s. Overnight will be mostly clear and dry with lows falling around 69 degrees.
A 50% chance of rain may occur Friday.
About the Author