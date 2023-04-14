Increasing clouds with chance of rain, thunderstorms this afternoon, evening

On Saturday night, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through dawn on Sunday. Lows will be around 60 degrees.

Sunday will be rainy and windy, with a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Wind gusts are expected to reach up around 40 mph, with sustained winds as high as 25 mph.

Highs will be a little cooler, only reaching around 72 degrees.

Sunday night will be cold and breezy, with a chance of rain throughout the night and even a chance of a mix of snow in the early-morning hours as temperatures tumble down to a low around 38 degrees.

Gusts will reach up around 32 mph on Sunday night, with sustained winds as high as 21 mph.