Keep your pets safe in cold weather

Animals should stay inside as much as possible during winter months, especially during times of frigid weather, to protect them from the cold, according to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. If they must stay outside, they need proper shelter with dry bedding, food and water that is not frozen.

If you’ve witnessed any animal that’s been outside for extended hours and is not protected, call the humane society’s cruelty/neglect hotline at 855-738-7911. For dogs left outside, you also can call the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center at 937-898-4457.