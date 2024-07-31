Hot with rounds of rain, thunderstorms through end of work week

Meanwhile, high temperatures around 90 degrees and high humidity will make it feel more like 100 degrees outside.

Overnight, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be around 74 degrees.

On Thursday, there will be a chance of rain and storms in the morning, but in the afternoon showers will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Otherwise, the NWS said that Thursday will be mostly sunny and even hotter, with highs around 94 degrees but humidity pushing heat index values as high as 107 degrees.

Thursday night, the showers will be likely until after midnight with a chance of thunderstorms, followed by a chance of both through morning on Friday. Lows will be around 72 degrees.

Friday will be similar, with a chance of showers and storms in the morning, rain likely in the afternoon and thunderstorms likely a few hours later.

Temperatures will be hot, but cooler than on Thursday, with highs around 89 degrees but humidity making it feel like the mid-90s.

On Friday night, there will be a chance of rain and storms, with lows falling to around 69 degrees.