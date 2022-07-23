springfield-news-sun logo
Hot with chance of showers, thunderstorms this weekend

Storm clouds move into Dayton during the afternoon Wednesday, March 23, 2022. JIM NOELKER / STAFF PHOTO

Weather
By
22 minutes ago

This weekend with be hot, with a chance of rain during the day on Saturday and later on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning, as well as in the early afternoon.

Highs will be around 93 degrees, with heat index values climbing into the upper 90s.

It will be partly cloudy overnight and warm, with lows only dipping to around 75 degrees.

Sunday will be breezy, especially in the afternoon, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms starting after noon. Temperatures will be a little warmer, with highs around 96 degrees and heat index values up to 101 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue to increase overnight, with showers becoming likely in the early-morning hours on Monday.

Lows on Sunday will be around 73 degrees.

Showers will still be likely around dawn on Monday, but chances will dip slightly for the rest of the day. Highs won’t be as hot, with highs around 85 degrees.

Rain chances will fall to a slight chance in the late evening, then rise again after midnight. Overnight temperatures will cool, with lows around 67 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

