Hot today with rounds of showers, storms in forecast; dry weekend ahead

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through today, though it will dry out over the weekend.
Skies will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 86 degrees. There is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m.
A chance of showers and storms continues through 9 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 63 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny but not quite as hot with a high near 81 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 63 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and hotter with a high near 86 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 65 degrees.
Monday will be sunny and likely the hottest day of the week with a high near 90 degrees. A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns overnight, which will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.
