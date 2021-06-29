Hot, muggy today with chance of rain, thunderstorms this afternoon

Today will be hot and humid, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will dip in the evening but will gradually rise again overnight. The storm chances will drop again soon after midnight but will linger through Wednesday morning.
Highs will be around 92 degrees, with lows around 74 degrees overnight.
Tomorrow, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase, with showers becoming likely later in the morning.
The showers and chance of storms will weaken after night falls, lingering as a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunder overnight.
Highs will reach up near 87 degrees, then fall to around 70 degrees Wednesday night.
On Thursday, the NWS predicted that rain will pick up again just after dawn, with showers being likely throughout the day. Storm chances will stay lower for most of the day, just rising in the afternoon.
Both rain and storm chances will slowly decrease overnight. Storm chances will end a bit after midnight, though there will still be a chance of showers until dawn on Friday.