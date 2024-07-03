Hot, humid today with showers, thunderstorms starting this afternoon

Highs will be around 92 degrees, though the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s to the lower 100s.

[6:00 PM] If you haven't yet waved goodbye to the dry, pleasant air we've enjoyed, we suggest doing it sooner rather than later. An abrupt jump in dewpoints (humidity) is expected thru the next 18-24hrs. And with those higher dewpoints will come a return of storm chances as well! pic.twitter.com/Dcot9EAp8Z — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 2, 2024

There will be a lingering chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night as temperatures fall to around 74 degrees.

It will be rainy again on Independence Day, with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until mid-afternoon. Isolated strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out, with damaging winds again being the main threat but with a chance for heavy rainfall causing localized flooding.

High temperatures will reach up around 86 degrees.

Thursday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and storms throughout.

Lows will be around 70 degrees.

Friday will be hot and humid, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning becoming likely in the afternoon. Rain and storm chances will gradually fall, finally trailing off around midnight.

High temperatures on Friday will be around 87 degrees, though humidity will make it feel more like the mid-90s.

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday night, with lows around 67 degrees.