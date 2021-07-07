Hot, humid today with chance of showers, thunderstorms

Highs on Thursday will be around 87 degrees, with lows around 65 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 84 degrees.

Overnight on Friday, there will be a chance of rain beginning soon after dark and gradually increasing throughout the early-morning hours. The NWS predicted showers will become likely soon after dawn on Saturday.

Lows on Friday will be around 66 degrees.