Hot, humid today with chance of showers, thunderstorms

Today will be hot, partly cloudy and humid, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning shortly before dawn and continuing through the day on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 90 degrees, with lows around 71 degrees overnight.
Starting around dawn Thursday, showers will be likely, which will continue until the evening before rain chances fall quickly, falling away completely around midnight.
At the same time, we will continue to see a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day that will also disappear around midnight.
Clouds will decrease throughout the day Thursday, for partly cloudy skies overnight.
Highs on Thursday will be around 87 degrees, with lows around 65 degrees.
Friday will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 84 degrees.
Overnight on Friday, there will be a chance of rain beginning soon after dark and gradually increasing throughout the early-morning hours. The NWS predicted showers will become likely soon after dawn on Saturday.
Lows on Friday will be around 66 degrees.