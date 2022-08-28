Hot, humid today; rain showers and storms early this week

A mostly cloudy overnight is expected with temperatures in the low 70′s.

Dry conditions are expected midweek with cooler temperatures settling in before the weekend.

Tuesday starts off with a chance of precipitation in the early morning and will likely stop by 9 a.m. The weather will be partly sunny with a high of 86 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a chance of rain showers before 9 p.m. The low will be 62 degrees.

Wednesday is bright and sunny with a high of 83 degrees.

The overnight will be dry, clear and with a low of 58 degrees.