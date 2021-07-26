Hot and sunny start to the week

This work week will begin with hot, sunny weather. Temperatures may reach up to 90 degrees this week, with a possibility of some thunderstorms Thursday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
Today will be hot and sunny with a light wind, the NWS reported. Temperatures could reach nearly 90 degrees during the day.
Overnight, the skies will be clear and we will see temperatures drop to about 66 degrees.
Tuesday’s weather will be similar, with temperatures reaching highs of around 90 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will drop to about 68 degrees. The area may see a calm wind during the day.
Wednesday will bring more sun and clear skies, with temperatures ranging between 89 degrees and 70 degrees, the NWS said.
On Thursday, the area may see some showers and storms.