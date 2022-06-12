Hot and muggy; possible storms incoming

Periodic rain showers and thunderstorms are expected for the week along with hot and muggy temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 84 degrees. Thunderstorms and rain showers may occur after 1 p.m. Scattered strong to severe storms may be possible today with gusty to damaging winds being the primary threat, the NWS said.
Tonight brings additional showers and storms before 7 p.m. Otherwise, skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will reach the lows around upper 60′s.
Monday has a 40% chance of precipitation with showers and thunderstorms occurring after 8 a.m. The horizon will be partly sunny with highs reaching 89 degrees.
There’s a possible threat for strong to severe storms evolving Monday afternoon into the night hours, according to the NWS. Large hail and strong, damaging wind gusts may accompany the weather.
Additional showers and storms may occur overnight. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of of 75 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs around 97 degrees.
“The combination of heat and humidity will result in heat index values between 100 and 105 on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the NWS said.
Tuesday night will have dry conditions and mostly clear skies. Lows will reach mid-70′s.
Wednesday is once again sunny, hot and muggy with highs hitting mid-90′s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 77 degrees.
Thursday sees a possible chance of showers and storms returning.
