Hot and humid; a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms

Sunny skies will otherwise decorate the horizon with seasonably hot temperatures. The highs will be in the low 90′s.

A 50% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms is possible for Monday night. The nighttime skies will be partly cloudy and isolated with a low of 73 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms that occur ahead of a slow-moving cold front may produce locally heavy rainfall from Tuesday into Wednesday night, the NWS said. The heavy rainfall may produce flooding.

Tuesday will be a rather stormy day with an 80% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Precipitation will be first throughout the day with more rain and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The highs will be in mid-80′s.

Overnight will involve rain showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m.., between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., and then again after 2 a.m.

The low will be 71 degrees.

Wednesday has a chance of rain showers but will otherwise be partly sunny. The high will be 84 degrees.

Dry conditions cover Wednesday night’s forecast with clear skies. The low will be cool and around 65 degrees.