Highs to reach 80s today with a chance of afternoon showers, storms

[3:30 AM] Today will be the 3rd straight day where most spots stay dry (and warm), but a few storms (with hail and gusty winds) will still be possible. Non-severe showers/storms move in late tonight/early Wed AM. But then more storms (some strong/severe) are possible Wed PM. pic.twitter.com/rxYC7bEClZ — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 16, 2024

The chance for showers and storms continues tonight, with clusters of storms possibly moving through the region overnight into the early morning hours. The overnight low will fall to around 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be breezy with a high near 76 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly before 1 p.m., then showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. There is the potential for severe weather Wednesday afternoon, the NWS said.

Showers and storms are possible into the early part of the evening, mainly before 7 p.m. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 53 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, then showers and possibly a storm after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 53 degrees.

Rain will start the day Friday, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with a high near 62 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 44 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 39 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but cooler with a high near 58 degrees. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 38 degrees.