springfield-news-sun logo
X

Heavy rain, possible flooding expected today as Ida remnants enter area

MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Weather
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

Today there will be scattered, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that will bring heavy rain and possible flooding as remnants of Hurricane Ida and a front boundary both affect the area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The NWS predicted rain will continue throughout the day, with chances falling, but not disappearing, overnight before finally dwindling around dawn on Wednesday.

Clouds will gradually decrease overnight, for partly cloudy skies by daybreak.

Highs today will be mild, with highs around 77 degrees, falling to a low around 63 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will be clearer and drier, but windy, with gusts around 31 mph during the afternoon and sustained winds up to 20 mph. Clouds will continue to decrease as the day goes on, for clear skies by nightfall. Highs will be around 79 degrees.

Winds will calm somewhat overnight, and temperatures will fall to a cool 57 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy, with highs around 79 degrees, followed by another clear, chilly night with a low around 54 degrees.

In Other News
1
Storms with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible as remnants of Ida...
2
Hot, humid with chance of isolated rain, storms
3
Storms, some strong, possible tonight
4
Flooding threat diminishes after storms bring heavy rainfall
5
Showers, thunderstorms possible tonight
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top