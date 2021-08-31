Heavy rain, possible flooding expected today as Ida remnants enter area

Today there will be scattered, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that will bring heavy rain and possible flooding as remnants of Hurricane Ida and a front boundary both affect the area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The NWS predicted rain will continue throughout the day, with chances falling, but not disappearing, overnight before finally dwindling around dawn on Wednesday.
Clouds will gradually decrease overnight, for partly cloudy skies by daybreak.
Highs today will be mild, with highs around 77 degrees, falling to a low around 63 degrees overnight.
Wednesday will be clearer and drier, but windy, with gusts around 31 mph during the afternoon and sustained winds up to 20 mph. Clouds will continue to decrease as the day goes on, for clear skies by nightfall. Highs will be around 79 degrees.
Winds will calm somewhat overnight, and temperatures will fall to a cool 57 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny and breezy, with highs around 79 degrees, followed by another clear, chilly night with a low around 54 degrees.