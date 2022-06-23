Heat wave breaks; Cooler, drier conditions today

Conditions will be cooler and drier today after a cold front passed through the area following a line of thunderstorms.
It will be sunny with a high temperature expected to reach 85 degrees, down from Wednesday’s high of 95 degrees in Dayton and Cincinnati and 97 in Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Skies stay mostly clear Thursday night, with an overnight low around 58 degrees.
Friday also will be sunny but slightly warmer with a high near 88 degrees. Skies stay mostly clear Friday night, with an overnight low around 62 degrees.
It will stay dry through Saturday before rain chances return for Saturday night into Sunday.
Temperatures in the 90s return for Saturday, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives overnight, when the temperature will fall to around 71 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, are expected between 2 and 8 p.m., the NWS said. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 61 degrees.
The new workweek will be sunny with highs in the 80s.
