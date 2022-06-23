Heat wave breaks; Cooler, drier conditions today

Temperatures in the 90s return for Saturday, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives overnight, when the temperature will fall to around 71 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, are expected between 2 and 8 p.m., the NWS said. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 61 degrees.

The new workweek will be sunny with highs in the 80s.