Heat index reaches near 100 again; Hot, humid weather to continue into weekend

Hot and humid conditions will continue today, with a high around 92 degrees and heat index values as high as 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
In addition to the heat, today will be partly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Rain and storm chances will dip, but not disappear, overnight, with showers becoming more likely again before dawn on Friday.
Low temperatures will be around 71 degrees.
Friday will again be hot and humid, though the NWS predicted heat index levels topping out in the upper 90s. Highs will be around 93 degrees.
There will also be a chance for showers and storms throughout the day, though storms will be more likely in the afternoon.
Precipitation chances will fall overnight, though again they won’t completely go away.
Overnight temperatures will drop to around 73 degrees.
On Saturday, the NWS again predicted hot, humid weather, with a high around 93 degrees, though expected heat index values will creep a little further down, to a peak around 96 degrees.
There will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day on Saturday, with chances increasing in the afternoon. However, rain chances are expected to drop around dark.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.