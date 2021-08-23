Heat index could hit 100 this week as hot, humid air returns

On Tuesday skies will be similar to Monday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. The high will near 92 degrees and will get down to 72 degrees overnight in Wednesday. The combination of heat and humidity could result in heat indices reaching the mid 90s to almost 100 degrees by Tuesday afternoon, according to NWS.

On Wednesday, another chance of showers and thunderstorms can be expected between 2 pm and 8 pm. The high will near 92 degrees.

The skies will be partly cloudy overnight with a low around 72 degrees.

Highs in the 90s are possible through Saturday, according to the NWS.