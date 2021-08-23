Heat index could hit 100 this week as hot, humid air returns

Temperatures are expected to reach the 90-degree mark most days this week, and the National Weather Service in Wilmington said the heat index could hit 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sunny skies are in store for today, with a high near 90 degrees. Today’s heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s.
The sky will stay mostly clear throughout the evening, which will mean an overnight low around 69 degrees.
Hot and humid conditions expected today. pic.twitter.com/JlOev0tO4q— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 23, 2021
With heat index values this high, the NWS said people should stay hydrated and make sure pets have fresh water available. Wear light clothing, limit direct sunlight and try to work outdoors early or late in the day to prevent heat-related illnesses. Check on neighbors and the elderly as well.
On Tuesday skies will be similar to Monday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. The high will near 92 degrees and will get down to 72 degrees overnight in Wednesday. The combination of heat and humidity could result in heat indices reaching the mid 90s to almost 100 degrees by Tuesday afternoon, according to NWS.
On Wednesday, another chance of showers and thunderstorms can be expected between 2 pm and 8 pm. The high will near 92 degrees.
The skies will be partly cloudy overnight with a low around 72 degrees.
Highs in the 90s are possible through Saturday, according to the NWS.