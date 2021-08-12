Heat Advisory in effect; Chance of showers, storms today

Rain and storm chances will also continue through the night, as temperatures fall to around 73 degrees.

On Friday temperatures will be cooler, with a high around 90 degrees.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will push through the area from northwest to southeast throughout Friday and Friday night ahead of a cold front.

The NWS also predicted widespread thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and continuing overnight. Some of these storms could be severe, with the biggest threats being strong winds and locally heavy rainfall.

Rain and storm chances will fall as the cold front settles in overnight, ending before dawn on Saturday.

Lows will be around 63 degrees.

Saturday will be cooler and drier, with clouds gradually decreasing throughout the day. Highs will be around 82 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and cool, with a low around 59 degrees.