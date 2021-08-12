Heat Advisory in effect; Chance of showers, storms today

There is a Heat Advisory in effect today from noon to 8 p.m. across the area, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The advisory comes as high temperatures and high humidity bring heat index values of up to 104 degrees and could cause heat-related illnesses to occur.
The NWS said residents should drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun if possible, as well as check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left in a vehicle unattended, it said.
Today will be breezy, humid and hot, with heat index levels reaching up into the low 100s and a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon, especially along and north of Interstate 70.
Clouds will gradually increase during the day and night for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Friday.
Rain and storm chances will also continue through the night, as temperatures fall to around 73 degrees.
On Friday temperatures will be cooler, with a high around 90 degrees.
A line of showers and thunderstorms will push through the area from northwest to southeast throughout Friday and Friday night ahead of a cold front.
The NWS also predicted widespread thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and continuing overnight. Some of these storms could be severe, with the biggest threats being strong winds and locally heavy rainfall.
Rain and storm chances will fall as the cold front settles in overnight, ending before dawn on Saturday.
Lows will be around 63 degrees.
Saturday will be cooler and drier, with clouds gradually decreasing throughout the day. Highs will be around 82 degrees.
Saturday night will be mostly clear and cool, with a low around 59 degrees.