Gusty winds expected today, with chance of rain overnight

19 minutes ago

It will be partly sunny and warm today, with gusty winds this afternoon as high as 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will increase as the day goes on, leading up to a chance of rain starting around dark, especially in the northern and lower parts of the Miami Valley, which will continue through the night before fading around dawn on Saturday.

Highs will be around 67 degrees, falling to a low around 46 degrees tonight.

Skies will gradually clear again during the day on Saturday, for mostly clear skies on Saturday night.

Temperatures will be a little cooler, peaking around 58 degrees and falling to around freezing, with a low around 31 degrees.

Like today, on Sunday clouds will increase as the day goes on, leading up to a chance of rain starting around dark, though this time the NWS predicted rain chances will continue through dawn on Monday.

It will be chilly on Sunday, with highs reaching around 53 degrees and lows dropping around 40 degrees.

