Frosty this morning to start cold, sunny Friday

After a freezing cold night, today will be cold and clear, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will start with widespread frost, which is expected to clear soon after the sun comes up.
Temperatures will rise to around 46 degrees under sunny skies.
Tonight will also be clear as temperatures once more drop below freezing to a lot near 27 degrees.
There will be some clouds starting before dawn, for partly cloudy skies on Saturday as temperatures warm to a high around 60 degrees.
The warm temperatures will come with breezy winds, though the NWS said the weather will stay dry.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures falling to around 41 degrees.
On Sunday it will again be partly cloudy, with temperatures getting even warmer to a high around 67 degrees.
Sunday night, temperatures will fall to around 41 degrees under partly cloudy skies.