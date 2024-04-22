Frost Advisory set for this morning, overall sunny today

The NWS said high pressure will shift off to the southeast through the day, leading to dry conditions and some moderation in temperatures. Overall, today will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Tonight will be partly overcast with a low of 45 degrees.

A chance of showers will return Tuesday into Tuesday night as an upper level disturbance moves through the region. Despite the chance of rain showers, it’ll be partly sunny but breezy with temperatures rising near 66 degrees.

Tuesday night brings additional rain showers with possible thunderstorms involved. The overnight low will fall around 43 degrees.

On Wednesday, dry conditions make a return with mostly sunny skies and a high of of 58 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear but cold with lows falling in the mid-30s.

Sunshine beckons on Thursday with a slight warmup in temperatures rising around 63 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy but chilly with lows falling around 42 degrees.