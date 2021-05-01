Frost Advisory in effect this morning; Sunny, windy today

There is a Frost Advisory in effect this morning from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. across the area due to near-freezing temperatures causing patchy frost, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Frost could harm or kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered.
After a frosty start to the day, it will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high around 71 degrees. Winds will be stronger in the afternoon, with stronger gusts as high as 26 mph expected, according to the NWS.
Overnight winds will lighten somewhat, though won’t entirely go away. Clouds will start to increase, though skies will still be mostly clear by dawn. Lows will be around 56 degrees.
Sunday will be warmer and still breezy, with a high near 79 degrees and some gusts around 25 mph around midday. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day for mostly cloudy skies by nightfall.
Starting a few hours before dark there will be a chance of rain, which will continue to increase as the sun sets, making showers likely around midnight. Overnight lows will be around 60 degrees.
The rain will continue into Monday, with a chance for thunderstorms joining in the afternoon, and increasing further after dark.
Rain chances will dip and storm chances will drop away in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but the NWS predicted it won’t go away entirely, picking up again during the day on Tuesday.
Temperatures during the day on Monday will be around 74 degrees, then fall to around 61 degrees Monday night.