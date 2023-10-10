Frost Advisory early, then sunny, breezy, cool today

Weather
By
47 minutes ago
X

After a frosty start today, it will be sunny, breezy and cool, with highs around 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a Frost Advisory in effect across the area from 4 to 9 a.m. this morning, issued by the NWS. During that time, temperatures as low as 35 degrees will cause frost formation, which could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be clear and cold to begin, with patchy frost until around 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cool with increasing clouds and a slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Highs will be around 67 degrees.

After dark, there will be a chance of rain throughout the night as clouds decrease again. Lows will be around 51 degrees.

There will still be a slight chance of showers during the morning and early afternoon on Thursday, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny and warmer, with temperatures rising to around 76 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 54 degrees.

In Other News
1
Frost expected overnight; higher temps return later this week
2
Cool with clearing skies today ahead of chilly weekend
3
Warm, cloudy today with showers this afternoon; Fall-like conditions...
4
Hot but mostly sunny today; Chance of rain tomorrow
5
Sunny, hot today; Rain, cooler temperatures expected late this week

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top