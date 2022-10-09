Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in affect this morning; chilly but sunny this afternoon

Monday involves sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures with a high of 72 degrees. Calm wind will fall around 5 mph afternoon wise.

The overnight is once again mostly clear with lows falling in the mid-40′s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 75 degrees. The low overnight involves 50 degree temperatures. Skies will be mostly cloudy with dry conditions expected.

A partly sunny sky is what Wednesday calls for with a high of 79 degrees.

Rain showers are possible following a cold front moving in Wednesday night into Thursday, according to NWS. Despite the possibility of wet conditions, skies will be mostly cloudy.

The low will be 57 degrees overnight.