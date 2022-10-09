Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in affect this morning; chilly but sunny this afternoon

Today will be sunny with a high of 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Patchy frost will begin in the early hour around 4 a.m. with frost occurring before 9 a.m. Bitingly cold temperatures will accompany the frosty conditions and gradually warm up as the day goes on.
The advisory for frost in Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Hamilton, Logan, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Shelby and other counties are in place until 10 a.m.
A Freeze Warning is in affect this morning for Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton until 10 a.m.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with a low of 43 degrees.
Monday involves sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures with a high of 72 degrees. Calm wind will fall around 5 mph afternoon wise.
The overnight is once again mostly clear with lows falling in the mid-40′s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 75 degrees. The low overnight involves 50 degree temperatures. Skies will be mostly cloudy with dry conditions expected.
A partly sunny sky is what Wednesday calls for with a high of 79 degrees.
Rain showers are possible following a cold front moving in Wednesday night into Thursday, according to NWS. Despite the possibility of wet conditions, skies will be mostly cloudy.
The low will be 57 degrees overnight.
