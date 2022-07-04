Fourth of July brings bright sunshine and hot temperatures

Independence Day will be hot and sunny among the blues skies with highs reaching mid-90′s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
A partial overcast will cover Monday night as temperatures drop down to 74 degrees overnight.
Thunderstorms and rain showers are likely possible for Tuesday throughout the day with additional showers and storms occurring between 2 and 5 p.m., following another round after 5 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures heating up to 94 degrees.
Heat index values will reach high as 101, according to the NWS. Breezy gusts of wind may be possible, ranging from 5 to 10 mph and up to 20 mph.
Tuesday night sees a possibility of another round of thunderstorms and precipitation before 8 p.m., then again between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Additional precipitation and storms may occur after 2 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling in the lower 70′s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs reaching 90 degrees. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation and thunderstorms to accompany the high heat.
More rain and thunderstorms are possible for Wednesday night. The low will be 71 degrees and mostly cloudy.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain and storms after 2 p.m. Highs will reach 90 degrees.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms possible. The low will be 71 degrees.
Rain returns yet again Friday.
