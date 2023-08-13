Foggy morning with sunny skies and a chance of showers and storms later on

Some areas may be foggy before clearing up by mid-morning, bringing sunshine and a high of 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. The low will fall around 68 degrees. Hail and strong/damaging winds pose as possible threats. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, too.

An unsettled pattern will continue through early this week, with showers and storms from Saturday night and possibly again tonight through Monday, the NWS said.

Monday has an 80% chance of showers and storms throughout the day with a high near 82 degrees, followed by more rainy conditions and storms overnight with a low around 63 degrees.

A slightly cooler and drier stretch of airmass is expected by Tuesday into Wednesday, with another cold front likely to bring a return of shower and storm chances by Thursday, according to the NWS.

Tuesday is much more dry and sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Expect a mostly clear overnight for Tuesday as well with cooler temperatures of 58 degrees.

A sunny sky strikes Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 80s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and cool with a low falling around 61 degrees.