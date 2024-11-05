Election Day weather: Partly sunny, warm, breezy

Tonight will be cloudy and rainy, with showers likely soon after dark until just before dawn on Wednesday. Lows will be around 60 mph.

There will be a lingering chance of rain during the day on Wednesday, with gradually decreasing clouds and a high around 69 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and chilly, with a chance of rain through the night.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs around 64 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 42 degrees.